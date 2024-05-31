Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Make it official!

Daughter Shiloh wants to get rid of Brad Pitt’s surname

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 08:26

Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh wants to get rid of her famous father. As reported by "TMZ", the celebrity scion filed a petition on her 18th birthday on Monday to get rid of the Pitt surname.

comment0 Kommentare

It has always been rumored that daughter Shiloh still has a close relationship with dad Brad Pitt, even after her parents called it quits. But it seems that the celebrity daughter now also wants to break away from her famous father.

First decision as an adult
And it's highly official! According to documents obtained by TMZ, Shiloh filed for a name change on her 18th birthday. Instead of Jolie-Pitt, the eldest biological child of the former Hollywood dream couple wants to be called Jolie.

Angelina Jolie with her children at a film premiere in 2021 (Bild: Invision)
Angelina Jolie with her children at a film premiere in 2021
(Bild: Invision)

And Shiloh is far from alone in this: at the end of last year, it was reported that adopted daughter Zahara (19) had introduced herself at university with just her mother's surname. Brother Maddox (22) is also said to have long used only his mother's name.

Vivienne also only goes by Jolie
It also recently became known that Vivienne now only goes by Jolie. In the program booklet for "The Outsiders", the joint Broadway project with mom Angelina, the 15-year-old was only given the name Jolie.

After Zahara, Shiloh also wants to break away from Brad Pitt and has now officially requested that Pitt be dropped from her surname. (Bild: AFP )
After Zahara, Shiloh also wants to break away from Brad Pitt and has now officially requested that Pitt be dropped from her surname.
(Bild: AFP )

Unlike Shiloh, however, her siblings have not yet officially requested the name change. Shiloh's application for a name change has reportedly not yet been approved.

Dirty details about the end of the marriage
Shiloh's decision is a clear sign of the strained relationship between the Hollywood beau and his six children. Even eight years after the separation of "Brangelina", there seems to be no improvement in sight.

As is the case with the Hollywood stars' war of the roses, which has now spread from the family to the battle over their once shared vineyard "Miraval" in Provence. More and more sordid details about the separation have become public in recent months as a result of the court battle.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf