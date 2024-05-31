Make it official!
Daughter Shiloh wants to get rid of Brad Pitt’s surname
Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh wants to get rid of her famous father. As reported by "TMZ", the celebrity scion filed a petition on her 18th birthday on Monday to get rid of the Pitt surname.
It has always been rumored that daughter Shiloh still has a close relationship with dad Brad Pitt, even after her parents called it quits. But it seems that the celebrity daughter now also wants to break away from her famous father.
First decision as an adult
And it's highly official! According to documents obtained by TMZ, Shiloh filed for a name change on her 18th birthday. Instead of Jolie-Pitt, the eldest biological child of the former Hollywood dream couple wants to be called Jolie.
And Shiloh is far from alone in this: at the end of last year, it was reported that adopted daughter Zahara (19) had introduced herself at university with just her mother's surname. Brother Maddox (22) is also said to have long used only his mother's name.
Vivienne also only goes by Jolie
It also recently became known that Vivienne now only goes by Jolie. In the program booklet for "The Outsiders", the joint Broadway project with mom Angelina, the 15-year-old was only given the name Jolie.
Unlike Shiloh, however, her siblings have not yet officially requested the name change. Shiloh's application for a name change has reportedly not yet been approved.
Dirty details about the end of the marriage
Shiloh's decision is a clear sign of the strained relationship between the Hollywood beau and his six children. Even eight years after the separation of "Brangelina", there seems to be no improvement in sight.
As is the case with the Hollywood stars' war of the roses, which has now spread from the family to the battle over their once shared vineyard "Miraval" in Provence. More and more sordid details about the separation have become public in recent months as a result of the court battle.
