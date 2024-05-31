Celebrate love now with the Pride Cuvée!

Dr. Gerald Wunderer is a doctor and psychiatrist in the idyllic Lower Austrian village of Straning and, together with his life partner Matthias Lobner (sommelier and top chef), has developed around ten hectares of vineyards into a sophisticated and sustainable wine project.



You could say that the vineyard is just in the Weinviertel. This is because the village and its vineyards lie at the foot of the Manhartsberg, close to the border with the Waldviertel. This means you can enjoy not only peace and tranquillity here, but also cool nights and spicy air. This is why the wines from Straning are particularly light-footed, aromatic and refreshing.



More information about the winery: doktorwunderer.at