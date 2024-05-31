Subscribe to our newsletter
Celebrate love now with the Pride Cuvée!
With the Pride Cuvée, the Doktor Wunderer winery is once again celebrating love, joy, diversity and the freedom to live and love the way you want. Like love itself, this white wine cuvée is simply meant to be fun. Our "Krone kocht" subscribers have the chance to win the Pride Limited Edition white wine cuvée from the Doktor Wunderer winery. Find out how you can take part here.
The Pride Cuvée from the Doktor Wunderer winery is an ode to love, joy, diversity and the independence to live and love in the way that suits you best. It's about the heart beating with excitement and the inner beaming, it's about the possibility of being colorful and not being judged by external criteria, but being accepted regardless of who or how you love.
This year, too, the Doktor Wunderer winery is dedicating a wine to the Pride movement. The wine delights with its exoticism and floral accents, animating freshness and seductive liveliness. And offers plenty of carefree intensity - at just 12% alcohol. One euro per bottle is donated to the Türkis Rosa Lila Villa in Vienna.
How the white wine cuvée tastes
The cuvée shows the many fascinating sides of the wine world and brings them uncompromisingly and unreservedly into the glass. Exotic and floral accents, animating freshness and seductive liveliness. A challenging year with a cool spring and thus a delayed start to the growing season, followed by a very dry first summer period. Finally, the long-awaited rainfall. And finally a happy ending with a sunny fall. Despite - or perhaps because of - the difficult conditions, 2023 produced outstanding wines with wonderfully ripe aromas, a piquant spiciness and fine volume. A fascinating hint of freshness hovers over everything.
Dr. Wunderer Winery
Dr. Gerald Wunderer is a doctor and psychiatrist in the idyllic Lower Austrian village of Straning and, together with his life partner Matthias Lobner (sommelier and top chef), has developed around ten hectares of vineyards into a sophisticated and sustainable wine project.
You could say that the vineyard is just in the Weinviertel. This is because the village and its vineyards lie at the foot of the Manhartsberg, close to the border with the Waldviertel. This means you can enjoy not only peace and tranquillity here, but also cool nights and spicy air. This is why the wines from Straning are particularly light-footed, aromatic and refreshing.
More information about the winery: doktorwunderer.at
We are giving away 2 x 1 magnum bottles of white wine cuvée from the Pride Limited Edition from the Doktor Wunderer winery so that our "Krone" readers can see the wonderful white wine cuvée for themselves.
Don't want to miss out on this opportunity? Simply sign up for our "Krone kocht" newsletter and with a bit of luck you could soon be in with a great prize! The closing date for entries is June 13, 2024, you can find the terms and conditions here.
Fakten
Our popular "Krone" cooking newsletter is published every week: more recipes and even more tips and tricks about "good cooking" await you in your mailbox every week, free of charge. Newsletter subscribers can look forward to an additional treat: by registering, you can take part in a competition every week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.