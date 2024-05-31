Barca coach gets going
Flick is now probably after Bayern winger
New Barca coach Hansi Flick has probably found what he is looking for in his former team. Kingsley Coman is set to revitalize the Catalans' attacking play. They have already enjoyed success together at Bayern. But in order to finance him, they first have to part with a player.
Flick is already working on the squad for the coming season at Barcelona. He has allegedly identified a building block at his former club. Bayern winger Coman is said to have a prominent place on his wish list, reports "l'Équipe". According to the report, the Frenchman could replace Raphinha at the Catalans.
Barca are said to be not entirely satisfied with the Brazilian and would not be averse to selling him. There is said to be interest from the Premier League in particular. The income and salary savings could clear the way for Coman.
Injuries as a problem
Flick definitely has a need for new impetus on the wings. Recently, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal in particular has delivered consistently, but will definitely need support and an experienced team-mate alongside him in the coming season. Coman could well be that person.
Although the Frenchman feels at home in Munich, his future at the record champions is by no means secure. Those responsible want to revamp the squad with new coach Vincent Kompany. Although Coman continues to enjoy a high reputation at the record champions, his susceptibility to injury is a problem. Bayern could be tempted by a lucrative offer - his market value is around 50 million euros. However, it is questionable whether the cash-strapped Catalans would be able to put together such a package despite selling him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.