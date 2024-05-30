Weißhaidinger takes a big step towards the final

Slippery discus ring

Coach Gregor Högler was satisfied: "The conditions in the rain and the resulting slippery ring were bad. Otherwise Luki could probably have thrown two meters further." But his form is good. "We'll fight our way back!" Due to the rain, almost all of the throwers had abandoned their final attempts. Högler: "It was just too dangerous!" For the third time in his great career, Austria's Olympic bronze medallist finished fourth in the Diamond League. He was second six times and third four times.