With 4th place in Oslo
Weißhaidinger takes a big step towards the final
Austria's discus throw record holder Lukas Weißhaidinger has achieved fourth place at the Diamond League in Oslo with 65.68 m!
With this excellent placement, he took an important step towards participating in the Diamond League final in Brussels on September 13/14. At the 2024 Diamond League opener, the Upper Austrian had only managed eighth place in Marrakesh with 64.44 m due to stomach problems. He currently holds fourth place in the rankings with six points.
World record holder Mykolas Alekna (LTU) was once again in a class of his own in Oslo, winning with 70.91 m ahead of Matthew Denny (AUS/67.61) and Olympic champion Daniel Stahl (SWE/66.80). With the maximum score of 16 points, Alekna also leads the intermediate standings ahead of Denny (14) and Stahl (12). After two of four competitions, three other athletes are tied on points behind Weißhaidinger.
Slippery discus ring
Coach Gregor Högler was satisfied: "The conditions in the rain and the resulting slippery ring were bad. Otherwise Luki could probably have thrown two meters further." But his form is good. "We'll fight our way back!" Due to the rain, almost all of the throwers had abandoned their final attempts. Högler: "It was just too dangerous!" For the third time in his great career, Austria's Olympic bronze medallist finished fourth in the Diamond League. He was second six times and third four times.
Alekna again outstanding
The 21-year-old Alekna threw over 70 m for the tenth time in Oslo this year. With his 70.91 m, he also improved the stadium record of his father Virgilijus Alekna, who had thrown 70.51 m there in 2007. After his victory in Oslo, Alekna commented: "This is a wonderful stadium here. Now I'm looking forward to the European Championships next week in Rome. I've always enjoyed throwing in the Olympic Stadium there. But the competition in the discus throw is also particularly strong this year."
Especially himself - as his season record so far shows:
71.39 (1) - Berkeley - 06.04.2024
74.35 (1) - Ramona - 14.04.2024
70.70 (1) - Marrakesh - 19.05.2024
68.82 (1) - Jöhvi - 23.05.2024
70.91 (1) - Oslo - 30.05.2024
Diamond League Oslo:
1st Alekna (LTU) 70.91
2nd Denny (AUS) 67.61
3. steel (SWE) 66.80
4. Weißhaidinger (AUT) 65.68 (63.81 - 65.68 - 65.56 - x - r)
Standings in the qualification for the final:
1. Alekna (LTU) 16 points
2. Denny (AUS) 14
3. Stahl (SWE) 12
4. Weißhaidinger (AUT) 6
5th Gudzius (LTU) 6
7th Ceh (SLO) 6
8th Dacres (JAM) 6
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
