Searching for clues after the fire with one fatality

"I have no idea, I don't know," answers Carla Kern, owner of the Rohrbacherhof, which is popular with short breaks, when asked how her bed and breakfast should continue after the terrible fire on Rohrbach's town square. She herself lives ten kilometers away from Rohrbach and was woken up at two o'clock in the morning by a member of staff who informed her about the fire. Her hotel is located at the rear of the building, which was engulfed by flames on Wednesday night and is currently closed by the authorities. Even the Asian restaurant on the ground floor only has an answering machine, while the bakery in the neighboring building was back to normal on Thursday.