Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Investigation difficult

Searching for clues after the fire with one fatality

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 18:00

Day two after the devastating fire in Rohrbach: the investigation into the cause of the fire is difficult due to the massive damage. The tenants affected do not yet know what will happen next. But there are new insights into how a 53-year-old resident died.

comment0 Kommentare

"I have no idea, I don't know," answers Carla Kern, owner of the Rohrbacherhof, which is popular with short breaks, when asked how her bed and breakfast should continue after the terrible fire on Rohrbach's town square. She herself lives ten kilometers away from Rohrbach and was woken up at two o'clock in the morning by a member of staff who informed her about the fire. Her hotel is located at the rear of the building, which was engulfed by flames on Wednesday night and is currently closed by the authorities. Even the Asian restaurant on the ground floor only has an answering machine, while the bakery in the neighboring building was back to normal on Thursday.

The flames were blazing out of the windows on the second floor. (Bild: MARTIN SCHARINGER / FOTOKERSCHI)
The flames were blazing out of the windows on the second floor.
(Bild: MARTIN SCHARINGER / FOTOKERSCHI)

Difficult search for the cause of the fire
It is known that a 53-year-old local man died in the fire. According to initial investigations, he is said to have tried to save himself from the flames by jumping into a neighboring building and fatally fell from the second floor onto the sidewalk. The fire, which caused massive damage to the apartment building, is said to have broken out in his apartment.

Fire investigators were only able to enter the building for the first time late on Wednesday afternoon. (Bild: Einöder Horst)
Fire investigators were only able to enter the building for the first time late on Wednesday afternoon.
(Bild: Einöder Horst)

Risk of collapse complicates investigations
Investigators from the State Office of Criminal Investigation are currently trying to clarify the cause of the fire, but this is difficult due to the massive overburden of rubble and the risk of collapse. They were only able to enter the 53-year-old's apartment for the first time late on Wednesday afternoon, but were unable to determine the exact cause of the fire due to the high level of destruction.

The Linz public prosecutor's office has ordered an autopsy of the deceased at the same time, but the results are still pending. According to the police, questioning the man who was rescued by firefighters at the last moment from the windowsill of his second-floor apartment would not have yielded any other information. There is to be a meeting on Friday where those affected will be informed about how to proceed with the case in terms of insurance.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andrea Kloimstein
Andrea Kloimstein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf