On a visit to Israel
US politician signs grenade: “Finish them…”
During a visit to Israel's northern border with Lebanon, former US presidential candidate Nikki Haley wrote "Finish them! America loves Israel" on a mortar shell during a visit to Israel's northern border with Lebanon. This sparked fierce debate on social media.
Although the Republican was obviously referring to the pro-Iranian, Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah, many criticized the inscription as if it was intended for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
One Israeli journalist wrote on X about Haley's action on Tuesday: "What a queen!" A senior member of an Israeli-Palestinian peace organization, on the other hand, wrote that Haley had visited Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and then signed a bomb. "Simply disgusting. Can you please take it back?" he wrote, addressing the Americans. "We already have (far-right police minister Itamar) Ben-Gvir and we don't need your filthy, pro-death politicians on top of that."
Conflict on several fronts
Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, there have been military confrontations between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah militia and other groups in the border area between Israel and Lebanon on an almost daily basis. There have been casualties on both sides.
Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, fought a weeks-long duel with Donald Trump in the internal Republican primaries for the presidential candidacy, but had no chance and ultimately conceded defeat.
Hamas "pure evil" for Haley
This means that the US election campaign will see a rematch of the duel between Trump and Biden, who wants to run again in the election on November 5 and has no real competition in his party. Haley recently said that she would vote for Trump. However, he had ruled out the former rival as a candidate for vice president.
As part of her visit to Israel, Haley also visited Israeli border towns on the edge of the Gaza Strip, which were severely damaged during the Hamas massacre in October. She also met survivors. In the border town of Sderot on Monday, she told journalists: "What happened on October 7 is pure evil and must never be forgotten."
