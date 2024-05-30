After retirement in Norway
Stöckl: “I’ve been in the head coach role long enough”
After months of back and forth, it's now official: Alexander Stöckl is no longer head coach of the Norwegian ski jumpers. "For me, the matter is closed. I can walk out with my head held high," said the Tyrolean-born coach after the premature termination of his contract.
After 13 years, Alexander Stöckl and the Norwegian Ski Association have agreed to part ways. It is the end of a recent public mud-slinging between athletes, association and coach.
For the 50-year-old, this conflict didn't have to happen: "If we had managed to sit down together, we would have come to a constructive solution."
I know what we achieved together with the coaching team and the service people, and I'll take that with me.
Stöckl looks back with pride on the 13 years of work with the Norwegian ski jumpers: "I know what we achieved together with the coaching team and the service people, and I'll take that with me."
Olympic gold in 2018 was a highlight
During this time, the amateur musician was able to win every trophy there is in ski jumping with his athletes: "There were so many great moments, but Olympic gold in 2018 in Pyeongchang in the team competition was really fantastic."
A man in demand internationally
The long-term coach would be in demand internationally, but Stöckl would like to change career direction: "I've done the head coach role long enough. I've had a few offers from the world of sport, but also from normal working life. Now I have to think about what I do."
A return to Tirol with the family is not an issue: "There's no reason for us to leave Oslo. We are well established here. Our daughter is in second grade, she's Norwegian."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
