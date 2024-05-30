Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After retirement in Norway

Stöckl: “I’ve been in the head coach role long enough”

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 13:00

After months of back and forth, it's now official: Alexander Stöckl is no longer head coach of the Norwegian ski jumpers. "For me, the matter is closed. I can walk out with my head held high," said the Tyrolean-born coach after the premature termination of his contract.

comment0 Kommentare

After 13 years, Alexander Stöckl and the Norwegian Ski Association have agreed to part ways. It is the end of a recent public mud-slinging between athletes, association and coach.

For the 50-year-old, this conflict didn't have to happen: "If we had managed to sit down together, we would have come to a constructive solution."

Zitat Icon

I know what we achieved together with the coaching team and the service people, and I'll take that with me.

Alex Stöckl über Arbeit in Norwegen

Stöckl looks back with pride on the 13 years of work with the Norwegian ski jumpers: "I know what we achieved together with the coaching team and the service people, and I'll take that with me."

Olympic gold in 2018 was a highlight
During this time, the amateur musician was able to win every trophy there is in ski jumping with his athletes: "There were so many great moments, but Olympic gold in 2018 in Pyeongchang in the team competition was really fantastic."

A man in demand internationally
The long-term coach would be in demand internationally, but Stöckl would like to change career direction: "I've done the head coach role long enough. I've had a few offers from the world of sport, but also from normal working life. Now I have to think about what I do."

A return to Tirol with the family is not an issue: "There's no reason for us to leave Oslo. We are well established here. Our daughter is in second grade, she's Norwegian."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Norbert Niederacher
Norbert Niederacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf