William and Kate:
Romantic night in a bed and breakfast in Wales
In the midst of the Welsh dream landscape, far away from royal pomp and ceremonial splendor, a love secret lay dormant. It has only now been revealed that Prince William and his wife Catherine spent a night in a charming bed and breakfast in Wales last year, shortly before their 12th wedding anniversary.
With previously unpublished photos, Duffryn Mawr Country House reveals what it was like to have a royal visit in spring 2023. William and Kate stayed with them just one day before their 12th wedding anniversary on April 29 and must have felt very much at home.
B&B posted photos
The bed and breakfast posted two never-before-seen photos on its Facebook page commemorating the Prince and Princess of Wales' stay during their visit to the region in 2023.
One picture shows Prince William and Princess Kate together with the staff of the bed and breakfast, while another shows their signatures in the guest book. Both look very happy and relaxed - a far cry from the tragedy surrounding Princess Kate's health this year.
"Nice and friendly"
"A year ago we had the pleasure of welcoming William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Duffryn Mawr," writes the guesthouse team in the post. "It was a great pleasure to have William and Kate stay with us for a night when they visited the Brecon Beacons. They were so kind and friendly, it was a real treat to have them as guests."
The photo shows Princess Kate and Prince William in the same clothes they wore when they visited Aberfan on April 28, 2023, suggesting it was taken on the morning of their departure.
Rare private glimpse
The new photos offer a rare glimpse into the private part of the royal visit and once again show the couple's warm connection to Wales.
Within the last year, the lives of the royal couple and their three children have changed dramatically. In February, both Prince William's father, King Charles, and his wife, Princess Kate, were diagnosed with cancer. Both have been undergoing chemotherapy since February.
While King Charles, who is still undergoing treatment, has already been allowed by his doctors to attend public appointments again, Princess Kate, who had a serious abdominal operation in January, has withdrawn completely until further notice.
Her diary is empty, British media reported, and Kensington Palace has repeatedly emphasized that she needs time to recover.
