Also there for women
Urologists are not just “men’s doctors”!
Most people believe that urological specialists are only responsible for men's health. This is not true! Both sexes can benefit from their expertise. Women should not be afraid to visit a urologist if they have urological complaints or want to discuss preventative measures.
No, a visit to the urologist is by no means just for men! Even if this opinion is stored in the back of the minds of many women (and their gender counterparts).
Specialists for the entire urogenital system
In fact, urologists are specialists for the entire urogenital system. This area of medicine includes the urine-forming and urinary organs such as the kidneys and urinary tract. It also includes the genitals. And all these organs are naturally found in both men and women.
- Harnwegsinfektionen: Behandlung und Vorbeugung, vor allem bei häufigen Infekten
- Blase: überaktive Blase, Inkontinenz, chronische Schmerzen
- Nierensteine
- Beckenbodenstörungen nach Geburt oder im Alter
- sexuelle Gesundheit (z.B. Schmerzen beim Sex)
- Blasen- und Nierenkrebs
Known for prostate examinations
However, this specialist is best known for examining the prostate for signs of changes or abnormalities, such as lumps or hardening. The prostate examination is an important part of men's health that is often overlooked or neglected. Many men shy away from this examination out of shame. This should not be the case!
- Prostata: Entzündungen, Vergrößerung, Krebs
- Erektile Dysfunktion
- männliche Infertilität
- Blasenprobleme
- Nierenleiden, -steine
Investigating the causes of bladder inflammation
Women should consult a urologist if they have bladder or urinary tract problems. The urology department treats urinary incontinence and cystitis as well as carrying out examinations for blood in the urine, kidney stones and pain when urinating.
Particularly when women suffer from recurring bladder infections, it is essential to find out the exact cause (e.g. to determine the type of bacteria) and to provide appropriate treatment. In this way, secondary diseases such as incontinence and antibiotic resistance can be avoided.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
