Oops, there’s a car on the roof!

While on patrol, the Gmunden municipal police became aware of a car lying on its roof at around 2.20 pm on Tuesday. The car had probably left the road on Laudachseestraße in the municipality of Gmunden and skidded over the embankment there, whereupon it hit the road below.



Intoxicated driver charged

The driver, a 44-year-old man from the district of Gmunden, was injured to an indeterminate degree in the accident. A breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol level of 1.68 per mille. He will be charged.