The "Krone" Lower Austria column

The little messenger redefines feminism

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 05:45

How we can bring more necessary feminism into everyday life with small measures. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.

In the midst of the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it's easy to overlook feminism, which we simply need as a society.

Microfeminism would be even more apt - so I try to involve the children's dad much more intensively than before in the organization of school and everyday life. "Little things" such as the schoolwork calendar and the learning units derived from it, getting birthday presents for friends, pick-up and drop-off service for invitations and sports courses are just a few small examples from everyday family life.

I think it should now be normal for the father to stay with the children and arrange, organize and implement everything necessary to manage everyday family life during this time. This certainly includes the basic equipment in the diaper bag at the beginning, but also accompanying the learning and exam phases when the kids start to panic before school closes.

Officially, we live in a world in which women have every opportunity, at least here in Western countries, and yet it is essential to abandon the old role models and actively manage our independence.

Feminism began as a fight for equal rights and is now finally penetrating deeper layers. This is an appeal to ourselves to courageously break new ground.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
