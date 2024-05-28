Reaction to Steyregg
Asylum home hooligans to “do detention” with the fire department
Following the quarrels in the Steyregg case, the Federal Care Agency is launching a new campaign: refugees are to be given extra training with the emergency services and motivated to integrate. A first step that has already met with broad approval.
On New Year's Eve in Steyregg in Upper Austria, a fire-fighting operation by the local fire department in an asylum home for young people escalated completely, with volunteers being harassed and rudely mobbed. This was preceded by a large number of false alarms, which naturally made the volunteer firefighters very angry and further inflamed the atmosphere.
Following the scandal, the Federal Support Agency (BBU), the operator of such refugee homes, is taking a new approach to prevent such incidents in future: Twelve asylum seekers were invited to visit the Latschach volunteer fire department in Finkenstein am Faaker See (Carinthia).
The participants were given a tour of the fire station at the beginning of May, during which they saw the fire engines and all the equipment. This was followed by a presentation on the local volunteer system. The focus here was on dealing with fires and the challenges they present.
During a discussion round, the young people were able to ask burning questions and find out more details about the work of the fire department. Abraham Hailu Berha (17) from Ethiopia said enthusiastically: "I was very impressed by how everyone here works together to prevent disasters and help society. I hope I can make my own contribution here one day."
Enabling help and minimizing the dangers
Of course, serving others is only possible with the appropriate knowledge of German and a residence permit. After all, you need the necessary know-how in an emergency, and you have to be able to perform the right moves and commands.
For Mayor Christian Poglitsch and Fire Service Commander Jürgen Nessmann, however, this project is still a nice expression of goodwill: "Everyone is welcome in the fire department. As soon as you walk through the door here, we are all the same - no matter where you come from. We are proud of our volunteer system and are happy to show everyone what we do here," says Nessmann. A concept that refugee coordinator Andreas Achrainer can now imagine for the whole of Austria.
You can only respect something that you have gotten to know. It is important to me to show the boys how the system works.
Andreas Achrainer, Flüchtlingskoordinator (BBU)
Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER
The fire department community accepts the commitment of the individual to a special degree. However, it is certainly not possible to only benefit from it.
Robert Mayer, heimischer Feuerwehrpräsident
Bild: Alexander Schwarzl
Support also comes from the Federal Fire Service Association. President Robert Mayer says: "Raising awareness and prevention to minimize possible dangers or even rejection is certainly the right way to go. Finkenstein and Latschach are a start."
Great role model for future integration
More than 4300 kilometers - that's exactly the distance between Burkina Faso and Austria. Salfo Nikiema was born and grew up in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. However, the 36-year-old has been living in Waidhofen an der Thaya, a tranquil district capital in the Waldviertel region of Lower Austria, for 20 years. He now not only feels at home there, but also an integral part of society. In short, he is now a "true Waldviertel native with African roots".
The former immigrant quickly gained an insight into the local culture, particularly through the fire department. In the meantime, the dedicated bank employee and his family have become more than a fully-fledged member of the community and even a committed local politician.
"My childhood in Africa was very hard and characterized by work. I came to Austria at the age of 16 for important medical treatment and the doctors here saved my life. Now, of course, I want to give something meaningful back to this country. It is clear to me that as a migrant or refugee you often have to overcome great challenges. At the same time, there are also opportunities that my family and I want to take advantage of," explains Nikiema in an interview with "Krone".
From his point of view, approaching locals who are often reserved and learning the language is the best way to achieve long-term success.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.