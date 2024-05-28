Asylum home hooligans to “do detention” with the fire department

For Mayor Christian Poglitsch and Fire Service Commander Jürgen Nessmann, however, this project is still a nice expression of goodwill: "Everyone is welcome in the fire department. As soon as you walk through the door here, we are all the same - no matter where you come from. We are proud of our volunteer system and are happy to show everyone what we do here," says Nessmann. A concept that refugee coordinator Andreas Achrainer can now imagine for the whole of Austria.