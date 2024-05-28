Tip against Horner?
Jos Verstappen: “Max can hide it, but …”
Jos Verstappen heavily criticized Red Bull after the disappointing race weekend in Monaco. The Dutchman said that they should concentrate more on their career and not on other things. His son Max might still be able to hide the current problems, but they are obvious with team-mate Sergio Perez.
"Maybe they should focus more on their careers and communicating with each other instead of other things...", said Verstappen after the race in Monaco. The disappointing performance in the Principality would show that the days of Red Bull's dominance are over.
There has been speculation about his choice of words ever since. After all, the father of world champion Max Verstappen was there in person in Monaco for the first time since the start of the season in Bahrain. Since then, the Dutchman has been particularly conspicuous for his clear criticism of team boss Christian Horner, who is still facing accusations from his former assistant.
Will the power struggle continue?
A public power struggle then raged at Red Bull. For a few weeks now, however, there has been no sign of this, at least from the outside. So do the words of dad Verstappen now put a finger in the wound of the inner conflict? At least the 52-year-old is still considered an opponent of Horner.
However, Verstappen also sees the chance that the racing team will remain at the top if the right measures are taken: "Red Bull has to find out exactly where the problems lie, because teams like Ferrari and McLaren are closing in. Max is still hiding the problems, but with Perez it's becoming obvious - the difference between the two is huge at the moment."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
