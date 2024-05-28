Strolling through the city
Elle Fanning jetted from Cannes to Vienna
At the weekend, Elle Fanning made an enchanting appearance on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in a see-through dress. At the beginning of the week, she had a good time in Vienna.
And yet another Hollywood star is a guest in Vienna. After Russell Crowe made the Austrian capital unsafe several times a few weeks ago, Elle Fanning explored the capital at the beginning of the week.
The actress, who made a glamorous appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, jetted on from the Côte d'Azur to Austria. The 26-year-old had her stylists Erin Ayanian Monroe and Jenda with her, who diligently posted impressions from Vienna.
Vienna sightseeing in a yellow dress
The two were out and about in the city center, as a video showed. And after their sightseeing tour, they fortified themselves with soup at the Salzamt restaurant, among other things.
Finally, Elle Fanning posed for a souvenir photo in a yellow dress while strolling through the city center at night. Fans shared the photos, which appeared in Jenda's Instagram story and have since been taken offline again, on X (formerly Twitter).
Stylist posted even more impressions
Her stylist also took the opportunity to post a few more impressions on her Instagram profile. For example, Jenda also posed for a photo with the Lessing monument on Judenplatz in the city (click on the post below).
In Jenda's Instagram story, you can also see other photos taken in the Loos Bar, for example. Whether Fanning was also sipping cocktails there or not cannot be seen in the photos. But the Hollywood beauty almost certainly didn't miss out on it either.
Incidentally, the friends had a lot of fun with the door signs of our toilets. Elle Fanning also published photos of the "men's" and "women's" signs in her story on Tuesday.
Hollywood sisters
Elle Fanning is the younger sister of Hollywood actress Dakota Fanning. With films such as "Maleficent: The Dark Fairy" and the Woody Allen film "A Rainy Day in New York", the 26-year-old has long since played her way into the hearts of her fans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
