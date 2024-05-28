“Mosque” in the living room: trial against teenagers

In the fall of the previous year, a ten-member radical Islamist group in the district of Linz-Land, to which nine men and one woman between the ages of 15 and 23 are said to have belonged, was broken up - the "Krone" reported. According to the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN), they are said to have been involved with the terrorist organizations "Islamic State" (IS) and "Emirate of the Caucasus". One member has already been sentenced to two years in St. Pölten, the Linz public prosecutor's office has now brought charges against four - three boys aged 16, 17 and 19 as well as a 19-year-old woman. The others are still under investigation.