Netanyahu speaks of “tragic mistake”

EU foreign policy chief and Macron call for immediate ceasefire

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell called for the implementation of the latest ruling by the International Court of Justice to halt the Israeli offensive in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. "We must not only show respect, but also demand the implementation of the court's decision," said Borrell on Monday before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. It was "really a dilemma as to how the international community (...) could force the implementation of the decision".