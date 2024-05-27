Charred "corpse"
Munich: Real police investigated on the film set
Normally, only actors investigate on the film set of the German crime series "Polizeiruf 110". But during the filming of the last episode, the real police suddenly stood in front of the film crew and asked questions.
Officers from the criminal investigation department were following up a tip-off about the body of a person who had been burned to death, Munich police confirmed on Monday. However, the supposed corpse was actually a doll.
Photos of "corpse" printed out in drugstore
The episode broadcast on Sunday entitled "Funkensommer" (trailer see video below) is about a charred corpse found in a burnt-down house. For the filming in May last year, employees had realistically prepared a doll, according to Bayerischer Rundfunk. In the story, actress Johanna Wokalek was supposed to look at photos of the victim in the office.
In order to have these printed out, the production's prop master turned to a drugstore. When he went to pick up the pictures the following day, the police were waiting for him - investigating a suspected homicide. Employees of the store had informed the officers.
Property manager clears up misunderstanding
To clear up the case, the prop master took the investigators to the film set in Ottobrunn. There, director Alexander Adolph confirmed that no one had died for the gruesome sight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.