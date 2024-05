“König” slides into bankruptcy worth millions

Under the "ELKO KÖNIG" brand, the applicant has been one of the leading companies in the field of component production for high-performance engines for road and off-road motorcycles as well as for industrial and high-performance engines for almost 80 years. At the Rankweil site, the applicant develops and produces pistons, piston rings, cylinders and cylinder heads for such two- and four-stroke engines as well as for gas and diesel units. The applicant primarily supplies all leading global manufacturers and, thanks to its specialization and efficiency, has secured a position in the supply chain of key components for these world market leaders that is difficult to substitute.