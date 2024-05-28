Authority decides
End of video surveillance in Wörgl
The data protection authority has decided: The end for the planned video surveillance in Wörgl in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein, some of which has already been put into operation. Mayor Michael Riedhart's dream of a "transparent town" has thus vanished into thin air.
As the "Tiroler Krone" was able to find out, following an investigation by the data protection authority in Vienna, a decision has now been issued that finally puts an end to the extensive video surveillance plans of Wörgl's mayor Michael Riedhart.
According to the decision, in which an appeal has no suspensive effect, the first 360-degree video camera in operation must be dismantled with immediate effect.
The law was taken into their own hands
Mayor Riedhart communicated this surveillance system for reasons of safety prevention. In doing so, the municipality of Wörgl, which is a local authority under public law but has no legal authorization to act as a security authority on its own authority, entered areas for which it is not responsible.
The municipality of Wörgl, in this case the mayor, is also warned against installing further surveillance cameras.
The costs are borne by the citizens
The "data protection experts" in Wörgl have thus been made clear by the national data protection supervisory authority that video surveillance at hotspots is purely the responsibility of the security authorities and that the municipality of Wörgl has wrongly put them into operation.
The mayor must justify himself to the citizens of Wörgl for the costs that the project has caused so far.
