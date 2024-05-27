On the verge of recognition?
Kremlin wants to remove Taliban from terror list
According to the Russian government, the Islamist Taliban ruling Afghanistan should no longer be classified as a terrorist organization. A joint proposal to this effect from the Foreign and Justice Ministries has been submitted to President Vladimir Putin in consultation with other ministries, senior diplomat Samir Kabulov told the state news agency Tass on Monday.
According to him, the Taliban are also "much closer" to being recognized as the official government of Afghanistan by Moscow than they were when they seized power by force in 2021.
Acceptance of the Taliban, especially in neighboring countries
So far, no country in the world has officially recognized the Taliban government. Western countries demand, among other things, that human rights and women's rights are respected in the country before recognition is granted. Other states, especially neighboring countries, have spoken out in favor of a more pragmatic approach to the Islamists. In some countries, such as China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran, Taliban ambassadors have taken up their posts.
Since the return of the Islamists to power, Russia has established itself as one of the main players in the dialog with the Taliban. This commitment contrasts with the cautious approach of the USA, for example. In the past, Moscow has also advocated the release of Afghan assets frozen by the USA and its allies.
Despite being classified as terrorists, representatives of the Taliban leadership were invited to a conference in the Russian capital Moscow in 2019, which was also attended by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. It is considered likely that the Taliban will now be removed from the list; Lavrov and Putin himself have already hinted at the possibility in the past.
