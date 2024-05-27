Warning signs ignored
Peru: Four dead and 36 injured in train accident
A freight train has collided with a coach in Peru. At least four people were killed and a further 36 had to be treated in hospital, as the South American country's Ministry of Transport announced on Sunday. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.
The passenger bus was on its way from the capital Lima to Huancayo, around 300 kilometers to the east. According to the Ministry of Transport, the accident occurred at 4 a.m. (local time) in the district of La Oroya, roughly halfway along the route. At least four people were killed and 36 others injured in the collision.
Warning signs were in place
The commander of the highway police, Justo Venero, told radio station RPP that there were signs along the route of the accident warning that trains were crossing the road. Venero also said that the train driver had informed the authorities that the "audible and visible signals" of the freight train were switched on at the time of the collision.
Question of guilt still unclear
Referring to the police, Peruvian media reported that the bus driver was possibly to blame for the accident. He had apparently tried to cross the tracks just before the train. The specific cause of the accident is currently being investigated by the authorities.
