Smokers younger and younger

Warning against “healthy” alternatives to cigarettes

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 16:00

One in five Austrians uses tobacco products every day, which puts us well above the EU average. Austria also has some catching up to do when it comes to protecting non-smokers, ranking 26th out of 37 nations. After all, before the smoking ban in restaurants, Austria was still in last place! And consumers are getting younger and younger.

The fight against tobacco and nicotine products is no longer a fight against cigarettes alone. The protection of young people and, curiously enough, the increasing health awareness of consumers are causing the trade in substitute products to flourish. Ahead of World No Tobacco Day on Friday, the country now wants to warn against the dangers of e-cigarettes, tobacco heaters and water pipes - but above all against nicotine pouches.

Tobacco pouches dangerous for young people
Young people in particular are too keen to use "snus", says Health Minister Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig (SPÖ). The pouches are inserted between the gums and lip, and the nicotine absorbed through the oral mucosa is equivalent to four to six cigarettes.

Köngisberger-Ludwig and Schleritzko with ÖGK experts (Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)
Köngisberger-Ludwig and Schleritzko with ÖGK experts
(Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)

At the meeting of all state health officers, a resolution was passed at the initiative of Lower Austria to the federal government to include tobacco pouches in the Non-Smoking Act. This would only allow purchase from the age of 18 and would also prohibit advertising. This is important because: "Consumers are getting younger and younger, on average children have their first contact with tobacco at the age of twelve," warns the provincial councillor.

Smoking is also a cost factor
The fact that she invited people to the press conference together with Ludwig Schleritzko, the ÖVP provincial councillor responsible for the clinics, should be seen as a sign. "It is the task of politics to curb tobacco consumption," he says. From prevention to cessation and cancer therapies, smoking costs 2.4 billion euros a year. Initiatives such as the stop-smoking phone and the associated cell phone app are intended to help people quit.

Information on 0800/810 013 and on the Internet: www.rauchfrei.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
