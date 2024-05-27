With heart palpitations to the fan day with the “Bergdoktor”

Remaining winners are looking forward to "Sister Act"

There is also an attractive prize for the remaining nine winners of our campaign - namely tickets for the operetta summer musical "Sister Act" (on Saturday, July 27, 2024). The mothers and their companions will be invited to attend the play at Kufstein Fortress. Soloists, an outstanding choir and an excellent orchestra are sure to make the evening a special experience. Start of the performance: 7 pm. An hour beforehand, the lucky ones can get a taste of the stage behind the curtain and take snapshots with the stars.