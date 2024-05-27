Vorteilswelt
Thanks to the "Krone"

With heart palpitations to the fan day with the “Bergdoktor”

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 18:00

The dream of many series fans came true for a Zillertal family last week: a morning with Hans Sigl and his fellow actors at the big "Bergdoktor" fan day. Of course, a selfie or two was a must.

Wow, what an experience: mom Alexandra and daughter Anna-Maria Kammerlander (12) arrived in Going at 8.45 am. In this case, more than punctual, as the event didn't start until 10 am.

"After all, you don't meet the Bergdoktor every day. Our whole family watches it regularly - including the men. We don't want to be late," explained mom Alexandra excitedly.

Alexandra Kammerlander (center) and daughter Anna-Maria (right) also met Ronja Forcher, who plays the daughter of the "Bergdoktor" in the series, at the fan day. A photo was a must. (Bild: Going Foto Roland Defrancesco)
Alexandra Kammerlander (center) and daughter Anna-Maria (right) also met Ronja Forcher, who plays the daughter of the "Bergdoktor" in the series, at the fan day. A photo was a must.
(Bild: Going Foto Roland Defrancesco)

Mother's Day campaign by the "Krone" on Fan Day
Daughter Anna-Maria (12) made this highlight possible thanks to her participation in the "Krone" Mother's Day campaign in cooperation with OperettenMusicalSommer. A selfie in front of the church in her home town of Fügenberg combined with a nice story gave the secondary school pupil the main prize. It goes without saying that the mother-daughter team were not alone in Goingen's church square waiting for Hans Sigl alias Mountain Doctor Martin Gruber. 600 fans of the series in the morning and 600 enthusiastic fans in the afternoon made the meeting with the stars a real hit.

600 series fans made the pilgrimage to Going. (Bild: Going Foto Roland Defrancesco)
600 series fans made the pilgrimage to Going.
(Bild: Going Foto Roland Defrancesco)

"Bergdoktor" still not tired after 18 years
Many members of the Bergdoktor family answered questions from fans in the pavilion. Among them was Ronja Forcher. The Kammerlander family also managed to take a souvenir picture with the popular actress. Of course, TV star Hans Sigl provided a special heartbeat. He assured the loyal fans that he is not tired of the series even after 18 years as the "Bergdoktor". What more could a fan's heart want? . .

"Bergdoktor" Hans Sigl at the fan day in Going. (Bild: Going Foto Roland Defrancesco)
"Bergdoktor" Hans Sigl at the fan day in Going.
(Bild: Going Foto Roland Defrancesco)

Remaining winners are looking forward to "Sister Act"
There is also an attractive prize for the remaining nine winners of our campaign - namely tickets for the operetta summer musical "Sister Act" (on Saturday, July 27, 2024). The mothers and their companions will be invited to attend the play at Kufstein Fortress. Soloists, an outstanding choir and an excellent orchestra are sure to make the evening a special experience. Start of the performance: 7 pm. An hour beforehand, the lucky ones can get a taste of the stage behind the curtain and take snapshots with the stars.

Before the backstage tour, which will be conducted by OperettenSommer boss Josef Resch himself, there will be a glass of sparkling wine to get moms and their companions in the mood. The "Tiroler Krone" already wishes you lots of fun.

Christian Biendl, Kronen Zeitung

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

