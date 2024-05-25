Pep: “In love with Bayern for many reasons”

Promoted and relegated

That is exactly what Kompany did, namely being relegated from the Premier League as head coach of Burnley. However, he had also been promoted to the top division with the club the season before. That was considered a huge success. Either way, Guardiola thinks a lot of the Belgian. "I value him as a coach, as a person as a personality, because of his knowledge of the game, because of his dealings with the media," he said.