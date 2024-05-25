Guardiola raves
Pep: “In love with Bayern for many reasons”
He is "in love" with Bayern Munich for many reasons. Pep Guardiola makes people sit up and take notice. And raves about Munich's supposedly designated new coach: Vincent Kompany.
At a press conference, Guardiola was asked what he thought of Kompany, his former protégé, as Bayern coach. "I'm happy about this rumor," said Man City coach Guardiola: "If Vincent is really linked with Bayern, I'm happy. I have a high opinion of him - it doesn't matter if he was relegated with Burnley."
Promoted and relegated
That is exactly what Kompany did, namely being relegated from the Premier League as head coach of Burnley. However, he had also been promoted to the top division with the club the season before. That was considered a huge success. Either way, Guardiola thinks a lot of the Belgian. "I value him as a coach, as a person as a personality, because of his knowledge of the game, because of his dealings with the media," he said.
He would be delighted if Bayern were to do business with him, explained Pep. Because: "I am in love with the club for many reasons. I love the club very much, especially the people who are still there. And hopefully the club will make the best decision."
Can Kompany still be sold as the best decision? After all, the German record champions have seen a veritable hail of rejections: Alonso, Rangnick, Schmidt, Nagelsmann, Tuchel, Glasner - all of them and others either did not want to or were not allowed to accept the coaching job at Säbenerstrasse.
And Kompany? According to the latest media reports, he, who played for Man City under Guardiola until 2019, has reached an agreement with Bayern. Official confirmation is expected in the next few days.
