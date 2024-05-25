Polls show:
NEOS benefit from accusations against Schilling
Every tenth person in Austria is planning to vote for the Greens in June. This is the result of a Spectra survey on the EU elections. However, the party with top candidate Lena Schilling could be overtaken by the NEOS. According to the survey, they already have 13 percent.
The FPÖ is in first place among the 1000 respondents with 26%, followed by the SPÖ (23%) and ÖVP (22%). In a survey conducted by the IFDD Institute by pollster Christoph Haselmayer, the KPÖ narrowly makes it into the EU Parliament.
Compared to previous polls, the Greens, who are currently facing accusations surrounding their lead candidate Lena Schilling, are losing votes slightly. However, according to further reports, the data situation is "even more difficult to assess", said pollster Peter Hajek. Recently, for example, a chat statement was published in which Schilling wrote that she had "never hated anyone as much" as the Greens.
This is how the political groups in the EU Parliament are divided.
Loss of the third mandate?
According to Hajek, the party is at risk of losing its third mandate. However, a "free fall" has not yet become apparent. The NEOS would benefit, as they are currently gaining votes and "therefore have the second mandate within reach".
"The Greens' crisis communication could be improved," the pollster continued. In the Sunday poll for the National Council elections in the fall, the party is currently on eight percent and thus on a par with the NEOS and the Beer Party. The FPÖ is clearly ahead with 31 percent, followed by the ÖVP (21 percent) and the SPÖ (20 percent).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.