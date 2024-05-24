Not going according to plan
Max Verstappen has the fourth-fastest time in the second Monaco practice session on Friday. Nevertheless, the world champion is very annoyed. His car was hopping like a kangaroo, said the Dutchman.
Barely a quarter of an hour had passed in the second free practice session in Monaco on Friday when Verstappen complained in a radio message: "I'm bouncing like a kangaroo. I'm getting a headache, it's crazy". The training sessions in the Principality have not yet gone according to plan for the Dutchman and his team.
How does Red Bull react?
After his complaint, things are going better for Verstappen, but the gap to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is still large in this training session. The world champion repeatedly struggled with difficulties. In the end, he finished in fourth place, 0.535 seconds behind Leclerc.
On Saturday, Red Bull has another opportunity to find the right set-up in practice. This will be followed by qualifying for the race on Sunday, which is particularly important in Monaco.
"The cars have become so big and wide that you can hardly fit two right next to each other here," said Horner: "In order to have an entertaining race, we should look at whether there is a chance to create better overtaking opportunities." One possibility for this could be a modified track layout and the construction of newer, wider sections on the narrow street circuit. "Formula 1 and Monaco are aware of the situation," said Horner. Requests for change have failed in the past due to the unwillingness of the local organizers of the Automobile Club de Monaco.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
