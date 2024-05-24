"The cars have become so big and wide that you can hardly fit two right next to each other here," said Horner: "In order to have an entertaining race, we should look at whether there is a chance to create better overtaking opportunities." One possibility for this could be a modified track layout and the construction of newer, wider sections on the narrow street circuit. "Formula 1 and Monaco are aware of the situation," said Horner. Requests for change have failed in the past due to the unwillingness of the local organizers of the Automobile Club de Monaco.