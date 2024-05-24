"Wants an apology!"
Officials threatened top lawyer with criminal charges
Viennese lawyer Astrid Wagner is very familiar with the criminal law. Until recently, she had never been on the other side: after a rally in the city center, she was stopped by the police, who filed charges of incitement to hatred - now the defense lawyer is announcing legal action. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner is unimpressed.
"They ran after me - heavily armed, like a terrorist unit. It was an absolutely threatening situation", lawyer Astrid Wagner told the newspaper "Krone". On Thursday, the well-known criminal defense lawyer took part in a pro-Palestine event to share her legal expertise on freedom of expression, democracy and the functioning rule of law. "I was there as a lawyer," Wagner states.
No justification for establishing identity
After the police broke up the gathering, there was an altercation between the lawyer and officers: "I left the place as normal. They followed me and asked me to identify myself" - they answered the question as to the reason as follows: Off. Period.
I expect an apology from the Minister of the Interior.
As it turned out, the police officers had an initial suspicion of incitement to hatred. "I merely quoted from judgments," Astrid Wagner says indignantly, reporting that the officers reported her to the police. "For me, this is clearly an abuse of authority," she told the "Krone" newspaper.
Wagner wants to sue the officials personally
She is therefore already working on a criminal complaint against the police officers as well as a complaint about the measures taken and a complaint about official supervision. She would also like to reserve the right to make civil claims. "It was a very stressful situation. I will probably also sue the officers personally. They stood in front of me as if they were arresting a murderer."
I would like to expressly thank the police officers who consistently do their job in such difficult and sensitive operations using the means of the rule of law, regardless of a person's status or background. There is no tolerance for anti-Semitic slogans
What concerns the top lawyer: "I am extremely worried about this constitutional state because of this arbitrary action." Wagner is not satisfied with reports and complaints: "I expect an apology from the Minister of the Interior."
No apology forthcoming
However, he waved the "Krone" off: "I would like to expressly thank the police officers who consistently do their job in such difficult and sensitive operations with the means of the rule of law, regardless of the status or background of individuals. There is no tolerance for anti-Semitic slogans."
Three more people reported
The Vienna police have confirmed that three more people have been reported in the course of breaking up the pro-Palestine rally. "It's actually sad. The public prosecutor's offices are already overloaded anyway," criticizes Astrid Wagner. She assumes that the charges against her for incitement to hatred will be dropped.
