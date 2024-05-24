Elon Musk: “We didn’t ask for these tariffs”

Unanimous criticism in the automotive industry

It is no wonder that other car manufacturers besides Tesla are also opposed to the increase in tariffs. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares described tariffs as a "major trap" in an interview with the news agency Reuters on Wednesday. They would not prevent the necessary adjustment of Western car manufacturers to the competition from China, but would merely drive up inflation. Tavares spoke of a "Darwinian period" in which the industry currently finds itself. The price war with Chinese rivals will be "very tough". "It won't be easy for dealers. It won't be easy for the suppliers. It won't be easy for the car manufacturers themselves." Electric car manufacturers from China currently have a cost advantage of 30 percent.