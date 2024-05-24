Death drama in Tyrol
Boy (3) starved to death: detention requested against parents
The public prosecutor's office has decided: an application for pre-trial detention was made on Friday morning against the parents of the three-year-old boy from the Tyrolean district of Kufstein, who was found dead in the family home at the beginning of this week. The case is being investigated on suspicion of murder - the child is said to have starved to death in agony.
On Wednesday, the suspected parents (aged 25 and 26) were arrested after a stay in hospital due to an exceptional mental state. The first interrogations followed on Thursday, and on Friday morning the public prosecutor's office decided to apply for pre-trial detention.
According to the investigations so far, it is suspected that the parents "failed to provide the three-year-old boy with adequate food and fluids over a period of at least several weeks and to contact a doctor despite the obvious deterioration in his state of health and his apparent weight loss", said prosecution spokesman Hansjörg Mayr.
According to the investigations so far, it is suspected that the parents failed to provide the three-year-old boy with adequate food and fluids for a period of at least several weeks.
StA-Sprecher Hansjörg Mayr
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
Death due to "massive malnutrition"
The boy was found lying dead in his bed in the late morning of Whit Monday after the father called the police. According to preliminary autopsy results, the three-year-old child died "due to massive malnutrition".
In any case, the further investigation will continue to clarify the extent to which "the child's death could have other medical causes". So far, however, there are no indications of this.
Father remains silent, mother's statement
"While the father has so far exercised his right not to testify, the mother stated that the child had been ill in recent weeks and had no appetite. A visit to the doctor was planned soon," said prosecution spokesman Mayr about the interviews so far. The presumption of innocence applies to both.
The regional court will soon decide whether there is urgent suspicion and grounds for detention and therefore whether pre-trial detention should be imposed.
Family previously inconspicuous to the authorities
Three other siblings were placed in the care of child and youth welfare services. However, the girls (aged 1, 3 and 6) did not show any signs of abuse. The family had also not previously been conspicuous to the authorities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.