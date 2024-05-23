For assault and battery
Zverev trial starts during the French Open
A trial against Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev will begin next week in Berlin. Ten trial days are planned from May 31 until July 19, the Tiergarten district court announced on Thursday.
In October, the court had sentenced the German to a fine of 450,000 euros for assault. Zverev, who will be playing at the French Open in Paris next week, rejects the accusation and has lodged an appeal. The case will therefore now go to trial.
The allegedly injured party is appearing as a co-plaintiff in the proceedings. According to the court, she will be heard as a witness on the first day of the trial. The 27-year-old is accused of physically abusing a woman during an argument in Berlin in May 2020. The professional athlete denies this.
Can be represented
When the court was announced last October, the tennis player's lawyers stated that the allegations on which the penalty order was based had already been refuted by an expert opinion from a Berlin forensic doctor. The proceedings were suffering from "the most serious procedural violations". Zverev will take action against this with "all means", according to a press release from Zverev's lawyers.
The French Open, where the Olympic champion is one of the title favorites, is taking place in Paris at the same time as the start of the trial. Zverev does not have to appear in court in Berlin himself. As it concerns a penalty order, he can be represented by a lawyer, it was said. "His personal appearance was not ordered by the court," a spokeswoman said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.