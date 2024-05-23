NEOS campaign for climate protection ahead of EU elections

The NEOS also reiterated its call for an exit from Russian gas. The SPÖ, on the other hand, is not reliable with regard to its position on Russia, the ÖVP lacks a positive vision of the opportunities presented by climate change and the FPÖ is "flirting" with an exit from the EU. The EU policy of the other parties is being pursued according to the motto "Wash me, but don't get me wet".