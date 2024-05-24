Vorteilswelt
Schnegg to the USA

David seeks his new fortune across the pond

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 14:43

Alessandro Schöpf will soon have an "addition" in North America: David Schnegg, the 25-year-old from Imsterberg, the former Wattener, will soon be a second Tyrolean earning his "bread and butter" in Major League Soccer! Not only because of the dollars, but also because of his better "half".

Last Monday, he too was sung and cheered by thousands of Sturm fans in the city center of Graz - just three days later, his departure from the "Blackies" (contract until 2026) became final: David Schnegg will fly across the pond as a double winner! Towards Washington, towards D.C. United. For a handsome 2.5 million euros.

Probably not a "Tyrolean meeting"
The second Tyrolean after Alessandro Schöpf, who has been with the Vancouver Whitecaps for 22 months. However, visits are almost out of the question - because you'd have to cross the continent to get there - after all, who makes a "short detour" from the north of Norway to the deep south of Spain (approx. 5000 km/equal distance)?

With Sophie to the USA.
With Sophie to the USA.
(Bild: SK Sturm Graz)

And D.C., currently ninth in the Eastern Conference, also makes "sense" - family-wise: Because Schnegg's girlfriend, Sophie, comes from New York - just over 230 kilometers away. And a vacation was planned in the "Big Apple" anyway.

Schnegg: In demand as a left-back.
Schnegg: In demand as a left-back.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Who - even after his brief stopover in Mieming - won't be out for too long. After all, left-backs are currently in short supply at the capital city club, and the Portuguese Pedro Santos, who normally plays on the right, has already had to be converted. And reaching the play-offs (top 7/eighth and ninth have to go to a pre-play-off) is still possible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gernot Gsellmann
Gernot Gsellmann
