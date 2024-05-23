"Heavy blow"
Angelina Jolie must disclose secret documents
A major setback for Angelina Jolie: the actress has been forced to disclose her confidentiality declarations from the last eight years in the dispute with Brad Pitt over their joint vineyard "Miraval".
Jolie and Pitt have long been involved in a bitter dispute over the French vineyard they bought together during their relationship. As part of the trial, Jolie has now been obliged to hand over to the court various confidentiality agreements she has made in recent years.
"Heavy blow" for Jolie
According to "Page Six", the actress' lawyers had previously claimed that their client could not produce the documents as she would be breaking the relevant contracts. Pitt's legal counsel therefore described the judge's decision as a "heavy blow" for the other side.
It is not known exactly what is in the confidentiality agreements. However, they are said to have been signed with other Hollywood celebrities, designer brands and employees of the film icon.
According to Jolie, Pitt wanted to cover up "misconduct"
So-called NDAs had already become the focus of the legal dispute between Jolie and Pitt a while ago. At the time, however, it was about agreements between the two ex-partners with which Pitt allegedly wanted to cover up his "misconduct" during the marriage.
Jolie's lawyer explained at the time: "Normal NDAs are not comparable to Mr. Pitt's attempt to keep his personal misconduct under wraps."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.