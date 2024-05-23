Reaction speaks volumes
What Jennifer Lopez says about rumors of marriage breakup
The rumor mill has been churning for days: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage is said to be anything but rosy. Now the singer has responded for the first time to the speculation about a love crisis.
While the rumors about a possible marriage break-up between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just won't die down, the singer and actress is currently on a big promotional tour for her new Netflix film "Atlas". In the middle of the week, the sexy Latina's PR team stopped off in Mexico City and the 54-year-old patiently answered questions from curious reporters about the science fiction film.
Lopez asked about marriage breakdown
As a video that was posted on the Instagram profile of an entertainment program and is currently going viral on the net shows, a journalist also cheekily asked J.Lo on this occasion what the speculation about a separation from Affleck was all about.
"Is your divorce from Ben Affleck real? These rumors?" the latter asked bluntly. "What is the truth?"
A brief murmur went through the room and Simu Liu immediately jumped to the side of his film colleague. "Okay, we're not doing that," he explained sternly. "Thank you guys, we really appreciate it. Thank you very much."
Sly reaction from J.Lo
But Lopez's reaction in particular spoke volumes. Instead of her beaming smile, she briefly grimaced. Then she apparently decided to respond to the piquant question after all.
Almost a little provocatively, she leaned forward and looked directly at the journalist before replying a little smugly: "You know better than that anyway." Probably an allusion to the many rumors currently circulating in the US media about "Bennifer's" marriage.
Liu then spoke up again, asking the journalists "not to come to a press conference with that kind of energy".
Marriage just a "fever dream"?
Rumors have been swirling for days that Lopez and Affleck's marriage is over after less than two years. Rumor has it that the Hollywood star has already moved out of their shared villa, while his wife is already looking for a new home.
An insider even spoke earlier this week of the marriage as a "fever dream" from which Affleck had woken up and "come to his senses".
