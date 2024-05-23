Nude video on the beach
Injections planned? Spears “wants a plumper bottom”
After worrying her fans at the beginning of the month when she suffered a serious nervous breakdown after an argument with her current boyfriend, Britney Spears (42) is now back to her old self on Instagram - namely naked! The pop princess is thinking about a butt injection.
Britney Spears revealed on Wednesday that she is thinking about getting a butt injection. "Say hello to my ASS !!! Made my butt a little higher so I have more butt!!!" her original caption read. "Thinking about getting butt injections to make it fuller."
Britney Spears lolling naked in the sea
In the video, the 42-year-old lolls lasciviously in the sea - stark naked! Spears covered her breasts with her hands, but she cheekily stuck her backside up in the air.
After the singer quickly removed the revealing clip, she posted the same video again around an hour later. But the second time, the 42-year-old pop star only wrote: "Hello to my ass!!!"
"I've never been the same since"
A short time later, Spears also shared and deleted another post in which she addressed severe health damage she had allegedly suffered during her controversial guardianship, which ended in November 2021. "There was a time when I was held in one place against my will for a very long time," the "Circus" singer wrote. "I haven't been the same since."
The singer claimed in the deleted Instagram post that she wanted to forgive the people who allegedly caused her "severe nerve damage" that she suffers on the right side of her body. The damage is so bad that she "can't even think sometimes". There would be many people who would not know what her body had been through, the musician added - without giving details.
Singer talks about "extremely deep trauma"
Spears also talks about her troubled past in her memoir "The Woman in Me". In it, she writes, among other things, that her "extremely deep trauma" is "still there and probably always will be."
In 2021, Spears successfully fought against her father's guardianship, which lasted almost 14 years. In a highly emotional statement in court at the time, the singer said she was "traumatized" and "depressed": "I just want my life back."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
