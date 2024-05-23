Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Nude video on the beach

Injections planned? Spears “wants a plumper bottom”

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 14:00

After worrying her fans at the beginning of the month when she suffered a serious nervous breakdown after an argument with her current boyfriend, Britney Spears (42) is now back to her old self on Instagram - namely naked! The pop princess is thinking about a butt injection.

comment0 Kommentare

Britney Spears revealed on Wednesday that she is thinking about getting a butt injection. "Say hello to my ASS !!! Made my butt a little higher so I have more butt!!!" her original caption read. "Thinking about getting butt injections to make it fuller."

Britney Spears lolling naked in the sea
In the video, the 42-year-old lolls lasciviously in the sea - stark naked! Spears covered her breasts with her hands, but she cheekily stuck her backside up in the air.

After the singer quickly removed the revealing clip, she posted the same video again around an hour later. But the second time, the 42-year-old pop star only wrote: "Hello to my ass!!!"

"I've never been the same since"
A short time later, Spears also shared and deleted another post in which she addressed severe health damage she had allegedly suffered during her controversial guardianship, which ended in November 2021. "There was a time when I was held in one place against my will for a very long time," the "Circus" singer wrote. "I haven't been the same since."

The singer claimed in the deleted Instagram post that she wanted to forgive the people who allegedly caused her "severe nerve damage" that she suffers on the right side of her body. The damage is so bad that she "can't even think sometimes". There would be many people who would not know what her body had been through, the musician added - without giving details.

After her nervous breakdown in 2007, Britney Spears was under the guardianship of her father for almost 14 years. (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
After her nervous breakdown in 2007, Britney Spears was under the guardianship of her father for almost 14 years.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

Singer talks about "extremely deep trauma"
Spears also talks about her troubled past in her memoir "The Woman in Me". In it, she writes, among other things, that her "extremely deep trauma" is "still there and probably always will be."

In 2021, Spears successfully fought against her father's guardianship, which lasted almost 14 years. In a highly emotional statement in court at the time, the singer said she was "traumatized" and "depressed": "I just want my life back."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf