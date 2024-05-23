No “flight to private schools” so far

Around five percent at elementary school

The trend is similar at primary and secondary schools. At the beginning of the 1990s, 14,700 children at elementary school attended a private institution, which corresponded to a share of four percent at the time. By 2010/11, this figure had grown to 16,400 or five percent. Since then, however, the proportion of private primary school pupils has remained more or less constant. Between 2020/21 and 2022/23, it even fell minimally in both absolute and relative terms. Most recently, 17,700 out of 360,000 primary school pupils attended a private school, or 4.9 percent.