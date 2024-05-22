CHL draw: Salzburg and KAC know their opponents

Match dates still to be determined

The Red Jackets are looking forward to duels with spectacular opponents. "We will be welcoming outstanding teams to Klagenfurt. It's a change from everyday league life, both in terms of sport and atmosphere, and we're really looking forward to it," said Head Coach Kirk Furey. The Lions have an Austrian team player in Vinzenz Rohrer. Salzburg is particularly looking forward to the clash with Skelleftea, the Swedes reached the CHL final in the previous season and won the title in their home league.