Duels against the Swiss
CHL draw: Salzburg and KAC know their opponents
Ice hockey champions Salzburg will face the ZSC Lions from Zurich and two representatives from Sweden in the Champions Hockey League (CHL), while the KAC will play the Swiss champions, Fribourg-Gottéron and defending champions Genève-Servette. These were the results of the draw in Prague. The CHL starts this year on September 5, with the play-offs beginning on November 12.
Salzburg will play at home against Skelleftea AIK from Sweden, Sparta Prague and SönderjyskE Vojens from Denmark, while away from home the ICE champions will host the ZSC Lions, the Växjö Lakers from Sweden and Unia Oswiecim from Poland.
Klagenfurt, who are playing in the CHL for the fifth time, will face the Swiss champions from Zurich, Fribourg-Gottéron and Polish champions Oswiecim at home and CHL defending champions Genève-Servette, Färjestad Karlstad from Sweden and the French champions Rouen Dragons away.
Match dates still to be determined
The Red Jackets are looking forward to duels with spectacular opponents. "We will be welcoming outstanding teams to Klagenfurt. It's a change from everyday league life, both in terms of sport and atmosphere, and we're really looking forward to it," said Head Coach Kirk Furey. The Lions have an Austrian team player in Vinzenz Rohrer. Salzburg is particularly looking forward to the clash with Skelleftea, the Swedes reached the CHL final in the previous season and won the title in their home league.
The exact match dates have not yet been set. The points collected after the basic round will result in a ranking of all 24 teams. The top 16 qualify for the round of 16, where the best team in the regular season meets the 16th-placed team, the second-best team meets the 15th-placed team and so on. The play-offs with first and second legs begin on November 12, with the CHL final taking place on February 18, 2025. Fehervar will join Salzburg and the KAC from the ICE Hockey League.
