Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Strikes back now

Wolff is venomous against Horner: “Can hardly wait”

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 16:40

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has clearly contradicted his opponent Christian Horner. The Briton claimed that Red Bull had poached over 200 employees from Mercedes. In fact, it was only a tenth, according to Wolff. Meanwhile, the Austrian is already looking forward to 2026: "I can hardly wait."

comment0 Kommentare

"We've pretty much been the benchmark since 2014, or perhaps the benchmark with a different engine. That hasn't changed. I can hardly wait for 2026 to see the different performance levels of the drive units," says Wolff, brimming with confidence. Words that are also directed at Red Bull team boss Horner.

Because the Briton recently caused an uproar with a statement. "I don't know how many people we or Racing Bulls have hired from McLaren this year. At Mercedes, we took 220 people from HPP to Red Bull Powertrains," Horner said recently. This was his reaction to the criticism from Mercedes and McLaren, who described the departure of Adrian Newey as a weakening.

Wrong arithmetic games?
"So when we talk about the loss of people like Newey, I would be more worried about the 220 than one or two CVs," the Red Bull team boss teased. Statements that Wolff now clearly denies, as "Motorsport-Total" reports. "You have to do the maths - 19 engineers," the Austrian clarified, denying the figures presented by Horner: "Whatever these figures are, there are natural fluctuations that come and go, which is completely normal."

Formula 1 rule changes will take effect from 2026. (Bild: Getty Images/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Rudy Carezzevoli)
Formula 1 rule changes will take effect from 2026.
(Bild: Getty Images/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Rudy Carezzevoli)

At the same time, Wolff emphasized how good the Mercedes engine department is. "There is not a millimetre that I would wish to be different in terms of the organization and the people who work there and with whom I am lucky enough to work," enthuses the 52-year-old. The team boss is therefore looking forward to the rule changes for 2026, which will give more weight to the hybrid component of the drive unit.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf