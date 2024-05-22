“They come with a knife between their teeth”

Players already have Premier League experience

The talents of the two major European soccer powers, who have won five U17 European Championship titles between them (3 x France, 2 x England), are in fact on the books of all the big European clubs. However, two protagonists who already have first division experience stood out in England's 4-0 win on Tuesday evening:

Firstly, Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, who was the youngest player ever to play a Premier League game when he came on as a substitute against Brentford in September 2022, aged 15 years and 181 days. Just a few weeks ago, he signed his first professional contract with the Gunners in the presence of Academy Manager Per Mertesacker ("This is just the first stage of what we hope will be a long and successful journey for Ethan"). "It was a proud moment for me and my family," said the Three Lions number 10, who scored the final goal on Tuesday.