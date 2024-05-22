Vorteilswelt
U17 AGAINST WALES

“They come with a knife between their teeth”

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 14:28

After the 0-0 draw against Croatia in the opener, Wales await Austria at the U17 European Championship in Cyprus on Thursday. Since the "Dragons" lost their first game against Denmark, the ÖFB youngsters are expecting massive resistance. But Red-White-Red feel they are well prepared for this.

comment0 Kommentare

There are no regrets in the Austrian camp about the two points missed against Croatia at the start of the European Championship. "We would certainly have had the chance to win the game," said team boss Martin Scherb, who got his team ready for game two at the final training session in Sotira on Wednesday evening. "All that matters now is Wales. They're an exciting opponent. But if we stick to our guns and improve the details we've discussed over the last few days, then I'm convinced we'll be successful."

The U-17 European Championship is being promoted all over Cyprus.
The U-17 European Championship is being promoted all over Cyprus.
(Bild: Schnittka)

"We're all staying in the same hotel," says defender Magnus Dalpiaz. It goes without saying that you're bound to bump into each other on the way to training sessions or at dinner. "They already have two or three big guys inside," says Dalpiaz, giving an insight into everyday hotel life. "They're certainly not unbeatable, we're going to give it our all.

The point can be worth a lot
Austria has a decisive advantage, as the team goes into the pre-decisive duel with a point. Wales already have their backs to the wall after their opening defeat against Denmark. If they want to have a say in the race for the quarter-finals, only a win will count. "They'll come with a knife between their teeth, but we're prepared for that, we've worked for it," says Philipp Maybach. "They'll be pressing, so we have to counter that." Austria will rely above all on their own strengths. "We were the better team against Croatia, the only thing missing was the goals," said Dalpiaz. "But we'll score them against Wales."

Zitat Icon

We were the better team against the Croatians, but unfortunately we didn't score the goals. But we'll score them against Wales.

Magnus Dalpiaz ist zuversichtlich.

Same city, but a different stadium
Unlike against Croatia, the clash against Wales will not take place at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, but at the Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium. The two arenas are just 500 meters apart as the crow flies. The first European Championship match between France and England at Ammochostos on Tuesday evening broke the 1,000 spectator mark for the first time. Among them were dozens of scouts from major European clubs such as AC Milan, Juventus Turin and Manchester City. "This is our business, we can't afford to miss it," said Milan's three-man delegation to the "Krone". And were genuinely grateful when they received help from Austria with the tactical line-ups. "It makes our work easier. Grazie."

Ethan Nwaneri at his Premier League debut for Arsenal in September 2022.
Ethan Nwaneri at his Premier League debut for Arsenal in September 2022.
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Players already have Premier League experience
The talents of the two major European soccer powers, who have won five U17 European Championship titles between them (3 x France, 2 x England), are in fact on the books of all the big European clubs. However, two protagonists who already have first division experience stood out in England's 4-0 win on Tuesday evening:
Firstly, Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, who was the youngest player ever to play a Premier League game when he came on as a substitute against Brentford in September 2022, aged 15 years and 181 days. Just a few weeks ago, he signed his first professional contract with the Gunners in the presence of Academy Manager Per Mertesacker ("This is just the first stage of what we hope will be a long and successful journey for Ethan"). "It was a proud moment for me and my family," said the Three Lions number 10, who scored the final goal on Tuesday.

Zitat Icon

I asked the referee to let the game go on a bit longer. I just wanted to enjoy every single moment.

Englands Mikey Moore über sein Premier-League-Debüt für Tottenham.

Secondly, Mikey Moore (born August 11, 2007), who got three minutes in Tottenham's last two games of the season this year. The agile left midfielder scored twice against the "Grande Nation". "A good game from us, a great start to the tournament."

Moore (left) already got a taste of the Premier League at Tottenham.
Moore (left) already got a taste of the Premier League at Tottenham.
(Bild: REUTERS)

Moore will always have fond memories of his Premier League debut: "That was probably the best feeling I've had so far. I asked the referee to let the game go on a bit longer. I wanted to enjoy every moment."
Austria's players also want to enjoy the European Championship for as long as possible. A win against Wales would open the door to the quarter-finals even wider. And many a player will find themselves in the notebooks of international scouts...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Schnittka
Stefan Schnittka
