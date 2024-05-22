"No progress"
Graz stadium drama: harsh criticism from the province
The province of Styria has criticized the City of Graz's actions in the stadium case with unusually harsh words. "This new delay is not in the interests of sport", say ÖVP sports councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl and SPÖ club chairman Hannes Schwarz.
As reported, the last stadium summit in Graz City Hall was once again held without any significant results. Although the city leadership managed to persuade itself to commission two feasibility studies, nothing really tangible emerged. All options are still open. A fact that is now also attracting the attention of state politicians: "It is regrettable that the Graz city government has not made any significant progress on the stadium issue, even after two and a half years," say Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) and Hannes Schwarz, both of whom are shaking their heads in unison. Remarkable, especially as Schwarz's SPÖ party comrade Daniela Schlüsselberger is chairwoman of the Graz stadium committee.
"This delay is not in the interests of sport, not in the interests of the location and not in the interests of the state. The clubs, the fans and also the population deserve clarity at last," the duo continued. In any case, they note that the state is open to a possible financial contribution.
This was already agreed in December 2021 during talks between the then governor of the province Hermann Schützenhöfer (ÖVP) and SPÖ leader Anton Lang, as well as the mayor of Graz Elke Kahr and city councillor for finance Manfred Eber - however, a concrete plan from the city is needed first. And this is still light years away in the early summer of 2024. "The success of the Styrian clubs has brought new momentum to the discussion - the Graz city government is now putting a massive brake on this momentum."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.