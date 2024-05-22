Graz stadium drama: harsh criticism from the province

As reported, the last stadium summit in Graz City Hall was once again held without any significant results. Although the city leadership managed to persuade itself to commission two feasibility studies, nothing really tangible emerged. All options are still open. A fact that is now also attracting the attention of state politicians: "It is regrettable that the Graz city government has not made any significant progress on the stadium issue, even after two and a half years," say Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) and Hannes Schwarz, both of whom are shaking their heads in unison. Remarkable, especially as Schwarz's SPÖ party comrade Daniela Schlüsselberger is chairwoman of the Graz stadium committee.