Biden criticizes “the language of Hitler” in Trump’s speech
US President Joe Biden has once again accused his predecessor and election rival Donald Trump of using Nazi rhetoric following the distribution of a questionable video clip. Trump is using "Hitler's language", not America's, the 81-year-old said in a campaign video released on Tuesday.
In the short clip, the Democrat holds a phone in his hand and says with reference to the video: "This is on his official account? Wow."
At a campaign event in Boston, Biden also attacked the Republican, who is seeking to move back into the White House in November. The 81-year-old said that the threat posed by a second Trump term was greater than during his first presidency, according to the press traveling with him. He called Trump "deranged" and accused him of seeking revenge after losing the 2020 presidential election.
Trump's "united empire"
On Monday, Trump shared a video - which was later deleted - on the Truth Social platform, which he co-founded. It showed fictitious newspaper articles announcing his election victory. One of the headlines referred to the creation of a "united empire", among other things. Trump's entourage later confirmed that the clip had been removed from his account.
Biden's reaction for review:
When asked, a spokeswoman for his campaign team explained that it was not an election campaign video. It came from some account and had been distributed on Trump's account by an employee "who obviously hadn't seen the word".
Copied from Wikipedia article
The term is often associated with the Nazi "Third Reich" in Germany. According to US media, however, the word Reich in the video probably refers to the founding of the German Reich in 1871. The text is said to have been taken from a Wikipedia entry on the First World War. The video was created using a ready-made newspaper article mask. It has also been used in other clips online. Other newspaper headlines in the video distributed on Trump's platform also make reference to the First World War.
Trump wants to run against Biden again in the presidential election in November. He regularly uses radical rhetoric in his election campaign. In the past, he has denigrated political opponents as "vermin". In other campaign appearances, Trump has said, for example, that some migrants are not "people" at all - or that migrants are "poisoning the blood of our country". The 77-year-old compared Biden's government to the Gestapo. The Secret State Police (Gestapo) was the political police force of the Nazi regime between 1933 and 1945.
