How a Lamborghini was purchased for Mrs. Benko

Lawyers sent payment reminders

This can be seen, for example, in the fact that Signa already owed lawyers' fees in 2022: both Benko's in-house law firm (Arnold Rechtsanwälte GmbH) and Benko's Viennese defense lawyer Stefan Prochaska had to repeatedly send payment reminders in the first half of 2023 and insist that their services be paid. One collective invoice from Nikolaus Arnold was for 288,347.25 euros. When holding company managing director Marcus Mühlberger asked a Signa financial manager about an outstanding lawyer's invoice from Vienna on another occasion, the manager told him at the beginning of June 2023: He currently had no money; because, among other things, Ms. Benko's car had to be paid for.