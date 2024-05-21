Now tracked down in Upper Austria
Axe killer hid in a community of 2300 people
Target search success in a village of 2300 people in Upper Austria! Two Indians wanted after a horror crime in England are now in custody pending extradition - the "Krone" has all the background information.
The extremely brutal murder of 23-year-old parcel delivery driver Aurman S. in the British town of Shrewsbury, around 60 kilometers from Birmingham, made headlines last August.
Parcel carrier literally massacred
The young Indian had no chance. He was stalked and massacred by a gang of nine murderers in the middle of a public place. The murder weapons included an axe, a knife, golf clubs, field hockey sticks, cricket bats and a metal rod.
Asylum applied for in the Innviertel region
While five suspects in the UK were sentenced to a total of 122 years in prison, two wanted killers went into hiding immediately after the bloody deed - apparently in Austria. Living inconspicuously in a rented apartment in a house in Hohenzell, a town of 2,300 people in the Innviertel region, the two compatriots of the victim, aged 23 and 25, applied for asylum under false identities.
Seized on Whit Monday
Now, after nine months, the bombshell: due to an international "Red Alert" search by Interpol, the target investigators of the Upper Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation had picked up the trail to the killer duo. The residents of the small Upper Austrian community were abruptly torn from their morning rest on Whit Monday.
"He was always nice, but only spoke one word of German"
The neighbor living below and mother of two, Daciana Cirdei, also expressed her shock in an interview with "Krone": "It was around 9 a.m., I was still asleep. Suddenly there were a lot of police there. The one young man arrested, who has been here since the summer, was always nice, but only spoke one word of German."
Two men in custody pending extradition, two still on the run
The two men arrested in Upper Austria have now been taken to the Ried/Innkreis prison for extradition - krone.at reported.
Motive in the dark
While two suspects are still on the run, the motive for the execution remains unclear to this day. As it was not a robbery-murder, a personal background or dispute within the Indian community can be assumed. The duo are being tried in the UK.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.