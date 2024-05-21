Vorteilswelt
At the farewell party

In disco fever! Klopp raps with Liverpool legend

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 12:05

We haven't often seen Jürgen Klopp like this! At his farewell party, the star coach let it rip in the company of the team and some Liverpool legends. But see for yourself - in the videos below.

With a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton, Klopp bid farewell to his self-imposed retirement as Liverpool FC coach, but rest and relaxation were not the order of the day for the 56-year-old German at first. Quite the opposite. At his farewell party at the Titanic Hotel, Klopp really stepped on the gas once again.

Together with Liverpool legend John Barnes, the star coach danced and rapped on stage to the number one hit "World in Motion" by New Order, the Three Lions' anthem at the 1990 World Cup. Afterwards, he was ordered back to the dance floor by his players. But Klopp cut a fine figure there too. "I've been one of you since today and I still believe in you," he enthused about his squad.

Another party for fans
Klopp will also hold another farewell event for the club's fans next week, where thousands will have the opportunity to thank the German for his incredible time on Merseyside. So there's still a long way to go before he calls it a day ...

Loading
