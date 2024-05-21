Strong young goalie and a coach with questions

"Now I can show everyone," Simon Nesler-Täubl vowed after his mistake, which led to the 1:0 for Altach. And the 19-year-old league debutant did indeed put in a strong performance afterwards. Where did he get this coolness from? "In professional sport, you need that mental strength to be able to deal with mistakes. I don't let myself get down. The double save right after the break also gave me another boost," says the young man from Nüziders, speaking like a great in his field. Who, incidentally, is coached by his uncle Mathias Nesler - goalkeeping coach at Austria Lustenau. "Of course it's great when something like that happens within the family. It spurs you on even more. Although we keep our professional and private lives strictly separate," confirms the actual number three for Lustenau.