Lustenau's future
Strong young goalie and a coach with questions
Lustenau had already been relegated before the Ländle derby. In the 2-2 draw against Altach, however, the Austrians once again cut a fine figure - especially 19-year-old goalkeeper Simon Nesler-Täubl. It should soon be clear what the future holds for him and coach Andreas Heraf.
"Now I can show everyone," Simon Nesler-Täubl vowed after his mistake, which led to the 1:0 for Altach. And the 19-year-old league debutant did indeed put in a strong performance afterwards. Where did he get this coolness from? "In professional sport, you need that mental strength to be able to deal with mistakes. I don't let myself get down. The double save right after the break also gave me another boost," says the young man from Nüziders, speaking like a great in his field. Who, incidentally, is coached by his uncle Mathias Nesler - goalkeeping coach at Austria Lustenau. "Of course it's great when something like that happens within the family. It spurs you on even more. Although we keep our professional and private lives strictly separate," confirms the actual number three for Lustenau.
This status could change next season. Domenik Schierl does not have a valid contract for the second division and the contract of replacement Ammar Helac expired at the end of the season. Does Simon Nesler-Täubl, who joined Austria from the academy two years ago, think he can handle the number one position next season? "I can't say, because I don't know what will happen over the summer. But I have a valid contract in Lustenau." The only thing that is certain is that his season will continue with the amateurs in the Elite League until June 8. The last game is the derby against FC Lustenau.
Training for the new season begins on June 17th. By then, the coaching issue at Austria should or must be resolved. "I signaled during the week that I can imagine staying. Now the ball is in the club's court," clarifies Andreas Heraf. The Viennese is relaxed about the situation. "Fortunately, a lot has happened for me, I've had a few inquiries, some of them very interesting."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
