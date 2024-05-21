After a flood of rejections
Will an ex-HSV professional now be the new Bayern coach?
Is Vincent Kompany Bayern's new preferred choice to succeed Thomas Tuchel? Munich are said to have already contacted the Belgian, who was relegated from the Premier League with Burnley. The other names currently on the record champions' list are also likely to come as a surprise.
Sporting director Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund are said to have put out feelers in the Premier League. However, it is not Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag, but a relegated club that they are said to have found. Ex-HSV defender Kompany missed out on relegation with Burnley. Nevertheless, he is said to be very popular with the record champions.
According to Sky, Munich have even made contact with the Belgian, who once played under Pep Guardiol at Manchester City. The 38-year-old is said not to have been averse to the idea. Apparently, he is also very popular with Bayern's management team.
Interesting names on the list
In general, after the rejections of Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Thomas Tuchel, the main focus of the search is said to have shifted to England. Crystal Palace had also recently turned them down when they enquired about Oliver Glasner. Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are also unavailable, at least for the coming season.
So who else is on the list, should it not be Kompany? According to reports in Bild, the record champions are still keeping an eye on Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham, Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth), Thomas Frank (Brentford), Nuno Espirito Santo (Nottingham) and Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.