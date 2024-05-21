Vorteilswelt
After a flood of rejections

Will an ex-HSV professional now be the new Bayern coach?

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 05:55

Is Vincent Kompany Bayern's new preferred choice to succeed Thomas Tuchel? Munich are said to have already contacted the Belgian, who was relegated from the Premier League with Burnley. The other names currently on the record champions' list are also likely to come as a surprise.

Sporting director Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund are said to have put out feelers in the Premier League. However, it is not Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag, but a relegated club that they are said to have found. Ex-HSV defender Kompany missed out on relegation with Burnley. Nevertheless, he is said to be very popular with the record champions.

Vincent Kompany (left) has already had the chance to learn from Pep Guardiola. (Bild: AFP/APA/Darren Staples)
Vincent Kompany (left) has already had the chance to learn from Pep Guardiola.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Darren Staples)

According to Sky, Munich have even made contact with the Belgian, who once played under Pep Guardiol at Manchester City. The 38-year-old is said not to have been averse to the idea. Apparently, he is also very popular with Bayern's management team.

Interesting names on the list
In general, after the rejections of Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Thomas Tuchel, the main focus of the search is said to have shifted to England. Crystal Palace had also recently turned them down when they enquired about Oliver Glasner. Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are also unavailable, at least for the coming season.

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino (Bild: AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mike Stobe)
Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino
(Bild: AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mike Stobe)

So who else is on the list, should it not be Kompany? According to reports in Bild, the record champions are still keeping an eye on Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham, Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth), Thomas Frank (Brentford), Nuno Espirito Santo (Nottingham) and Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

