Trump trial escalates, judge has courtroom cleared

Costello was given the task by the defense of making the key witness Michael Cohen untrustworthy. The judge instructed the witness - Costello himself is a lawyer - that he was not allowed to answer in such cases. Costello then said "Jeesh" - which can be translated as "Oh my God" - to an objection that was upheld. Merchan then had the jurors brought out of the courtroom and said to Trump ally Costello: "I want to talk about proper decorum in my courtroom". He forbade comments on his rulings.