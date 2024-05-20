Scandal during questioning
Trump trial escalates, judge has courtroom cleared
The trial against former US President Donald Trump in connection with hush money payments to a porn star has come to a head. Judge Juan Merchan blew a gasket during the questioning of defense witness Robert Costello on Monday in New York because he appeared to question Merchan's decisions. Costello responded several times to questions to which Merchan had previously admitted the prosecution's objection.
Costello was given the task by the defense of making the key witness Michael Cohen untrustworthy. The judge instructed the witness - Costello himself is a lawyer - that he was not allowed to answer in such cases. Costello then said "Jeesh" - which can be translated as "Oh my God" - to an objection that was upheld. Merchan then had the jurors brought out of the courtroom and said to Trump ally Costello: "I want to talk about proper decorum in my courtroom". He forbade comments on his rulings.
"Are you staring me down?"
When Costello continued to scowl at the judge, Merchan blurted out audibly angry: "Are you staring me down?" He then had the courtroom cleared - with the help of loud and cutting instructions from the court staff. Journalists and observers were allowed to re-enter room 1530 after a few minutes and the questioning continued.
Following the questioning of key witness Michael Cohen, the prosecution had previously announced that it would not be calling any further witnesses to the stand. According to Trump lawyer Todd Blanche, the upcoming questioning of defense witnesses could be completed within one day of the trial.
Verdict possibly as early as next week
This could be followed by the closing arguments - Judge Juan Merchan named Tuesday next week as a possible date - and the deliberation of the twelve jurors for a verdict. Officially, there is no time limit for this, but juries usually deliberate for a few hours to a few days.
In the event of a guilty verdict, Judge Merchan would determine the sentence. The prosecution accuses Trump of trying to improve his chances of success in the 2016 presidential election by paying 130,000 dollars (119,881.96 euros) to porn actress Daniels. Although the payment itself - which has not been disputed by either side - was not illegal, the now 77-year-old is said to have manipulated documents when reimbursing the amount to his then personal lawyer Michael Cohen in order to conceal the true reason for the transaction. This made the payments illegal campaign financing.
Several years in prison
This is the first criminal trial against a former president in the history of the United States. Trump faces a prison sentence of several years, which could also be suspended, or a fine. The proceedings could have an impact on the election campaign in the USA. Trump, who wants to become US president again in November, has pleaded not guilty.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.