Mexico: Howler monkeys fall dead from trees

Due to a heatwave with temperatures of more than 45 degrees Celsius, numerous howler monkeys are falling dead or dehydrated from the trees in south-eastern Mexico. "We have to take care of the animals," said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday. He will therefore ask the Ministry of the Environment to intervene. According to reports from environmentalists, 78 monkeys have already died in the states of Tabasco and Chiapas.