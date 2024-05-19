Sailing
Bontus takes bronze at Formula Kite World Championship off Hyeres
Valentin Bontus has won the bronze medal at the Formula Kite World Championship off Hyeres! After the Medal Series races on Sunday, the Lower Austrian was only beaten by Maximilian Maeder from Singapore and Riccardo Pianosi from Italy. Before the final day, Bontus, who qualified for the Olympics, was still in fourth place, and he is now one of the favorites for precious metal at the Summer Games in France ahead of Marseille.
Bontus finished fourth at the 2023 World Championships and fourth at this year's European Championships, and now he's gone on to win a medal. "It feels damn good to go into the final day in fourth place and then finish the whole thing off with a medal," said the 23-year-old from Yachtclub Podersdorf. "The World Championship medal gives us a final push. It shows that we're working properly and that we're up there with the best in the world. We are now ready for the Games and want to keep our chances of winning a medal alive for as long as possible."
"It went so quickly that I was able to do it!"
Bontus was practically born into the sport. Since his father had already started kitesurfing in 1999, every vacation was used for it. "When I was heavy enough at the age of seven or eight, I started kitesurfing. I was able to do it so quickly," said Bontus. It didn't go entirely smoothly, he tore the cruciate and medial ligaments in his left knee once.
But that didn't change his passion. When the discipline became Olympic, nothing could stop Bontus. "I saw my chance. It was amazing to be the first Austrian to take part in a new Olympic sport and make history." Bontus spends a lot of time in the gym and on the water.
"You have to be fit to perform on the water!"
"You have to be physically and muscularly fit when you're traveling at 70 km/h on the water. Your muscles have to be strong enough to prevent all your bones from breaking. In terms of injury prevention, it's very important to be in good shape. To perform on the water, you have to be fit, agile and always have a feel for everything." In addition to speed, the battles are also a big issue. "We ride very close to each other, and that's where the fear and adrenaline come in."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.