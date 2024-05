Bergheim girls remain in the Bundesliga

The mission to stay in the league has been accomplished! The Bergheim women's soccer team secured another season of Bundesliga soccer with a 1:0 home win against Wacker Innsbruck. Emelie Kobler scored the golden goal in the 22nd minute. Coach Alex Schriebl's girls now head to Sturm Graz for the final match of the season. Next season, the Flachgau team will face the ladies of LASK. The Linz team won the title in the top match against FC Pinzgau. The only goal of the game was scored by ex-Bergheim player Jana Kofler. Geretsberg/Bürmoos provided a spectacle. The winning goal was only scored at the end.